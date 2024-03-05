Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.34 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4,975.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after buying an additional 1,059,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $36,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.1 %

HSIC stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.