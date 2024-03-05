Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.55 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 613,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 110,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

