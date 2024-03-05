Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

