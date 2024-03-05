Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of FirstService worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FirstService by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 349,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

