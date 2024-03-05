Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

