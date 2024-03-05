Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

