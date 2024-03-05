Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,428 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

