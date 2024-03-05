Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELS opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

