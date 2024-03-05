Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

