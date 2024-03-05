Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $334.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $502.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

