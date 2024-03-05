Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $258.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $265.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

