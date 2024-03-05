Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.0 %

XRAY stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.