Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 158.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,952 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

