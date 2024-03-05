Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,957 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $131.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

