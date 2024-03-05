Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,971 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,051 shares of company stock valued at $87,809,617. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

