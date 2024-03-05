Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,403 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

