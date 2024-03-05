Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,441 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

HRL stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

