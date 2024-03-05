Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,471 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Etsy worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

