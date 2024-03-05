Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,055 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

