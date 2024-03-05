Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,063 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Celanese Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CE opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

