Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,304 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

