Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,329 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,329 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $4,220,000 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

ZM stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

