Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 219,139 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219,139 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in EQT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $3,771,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

EQT stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.