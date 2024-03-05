Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,063 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool stock opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.33. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $408.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

