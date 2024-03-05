Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,254 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after buying an additional 911,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

