Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,374 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.