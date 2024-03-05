Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,399 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AECOM by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,669,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.