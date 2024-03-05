Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,393 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

