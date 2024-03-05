Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 771 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $296.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

