Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,623 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

