Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $389,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

