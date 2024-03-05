Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

