Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in News by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in News by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,513,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in News by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Stock Down 1.5 %

News stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

