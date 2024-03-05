Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $61.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

