Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.9 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
