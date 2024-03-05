Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.9 %

About Touchstone Exploration

TXP stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.89. The stock has a market cap of £120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

