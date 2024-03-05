Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,743 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

