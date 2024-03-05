Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,728 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $358.79 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

