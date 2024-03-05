Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6,038.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

