Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

