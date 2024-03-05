Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

