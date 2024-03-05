Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

