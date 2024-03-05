Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.