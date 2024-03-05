Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.