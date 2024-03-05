Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 38,660 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,403 shares of the airline’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

