Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

