Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 60 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $758,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.