Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 8,370 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $1,074.34 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

