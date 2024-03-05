Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 548 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

DKS stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.