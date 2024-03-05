Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.