Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $240.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $241.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.79.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

